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GENIUS BILL GATES IS LITERALLY KILLING IT! MEANWHILE, ABORTION IS THE NEW PSYOP
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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473 views • May 05, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****

Intro song: You’re All Getting Vaccines By Bill Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ipas_3jqLI

Bill Gates: "...Vaxxines Are A Miracle And There Is A Lot More We Can Do": https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXY1WP0e66Wi/

Barack Drone Bomber laying out exactly how they do what they do!: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24851

Bill Gates Video: “Mosquito Week”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0fU5cnliY0

Food Shortages In Six Months – The Globalists Are Telling Us What Happens Next:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/food-shortages-six-months-globalists-are-telling-us-what-happens-next

Hedge Fund CIO: Can A Modern Nation Pull Off A Debt Jubilee Without Full Monetary Collapse?: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hedge-fund-cio-can-modern-nation-pull-debt-jubilee-without-full-monetary-collapse

I guess it’s ok to laugh about record high inflation and record high prices that are destroying people’s lives? They hate us, and they don’t care: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins/status/1520751327311245313?t=9XQVdOT4YmdLiQxYQjHnCA&;s=19
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