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GENIUS BILL GATES IS LITERALLY KILLING IT! MEANWHILE, ABORTION IS THE NEW PSYOP
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473 views • May 05, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: You’re All Getting Vaccines By Bill Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ipas_3jqLI
Bill Gates: "...Vaxxines Are A Miracle And There Is A Lot More We Can Do": https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXY1WP0e66Wi/
Barack Drone Bomber laying out exactly how they do what they do!: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24851
Bill Gates Video: “Mosquito Week”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0fU5cnliY0
Food Shortages In Six Months – The Globalists Are Telling Us What Happens Next:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/food-shortages-six-months-globalists-are-telling-us-what-happens-next
Hedge Fund CIO: Can A Modern Nation Pull Off A Debt Jubilee Without Full Monetary Collapse?: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hedge-fund-cio-can-modern-nation-pull-debt-jubilee-without-full-monetary-collapse
I guess it’s ok to laugh about record high inflation and record high prices that are destroying people’s lives? They hate us, and they don’t care: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins/status/1520751327311245313?t=9XQVdOT4YmdLiQxYQjHnCA&;s=19
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Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
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The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: You’re All Getting Vaccines By Bill Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ipas_3jqLI
Bill Gates: "...Vaxxines Are A Miracle And There Is A Lot More We Can Do": https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXY1WP0e66Wi/
Barack Drone Bomber laying out exactly how they do what they do!: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24851
Bill Gates Video: “Mosquito Week”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0fU5cnliY0
Food Shortages In Six Months – The Globalists Are Telling Us What Happens Next:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/food-shortages-six-months-globalists-are-telling-us-what-happens-next
Hedge Fund CIO: Can A Modern Nation Pull Off A Debt Jubilee Without Full Monetary Collapse?: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hedge-fund-cio-can-modern-nation-pull-debt-jubilee-without-full-monetary-collapse
I guess it’s ok to laugh about record high inflation and record high prices that are destroying people’s lives? They hate us, and they don’t care: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins/status/1520751327311245313?t=9XQVdOT4YmdLiQxYQjHnCA&;s=19
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