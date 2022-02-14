Deep State Looting US (aka "Inflation") About to Get WAY Worse

The surging "inflation" that is causing dramatically higher prices across the board is not some mysterious force but rather a deliberate looting of the poor and middle class in America orchestrated by the banking cartel known as the Federal Reserve System, and it's about to get way worse, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State.



Between the outrageous money printing over the last decade (and century) and the deliberate destruction of the supply chain, combined with growing cracks in the U.S. dollar's status as the global reserve currency, it is likely that the destruction of Americans' purchasing power will accelerate in a catastrophic way.



However, as the Fed raises interest rates, there may be a period of deflation in prices of assets such as real estate and stocks as the endless cheap credit and currency creation slows down.



Americans must understand what is happening and protect themselves as Deep State elites loot the nation.