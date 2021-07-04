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WTF!!! Democrats Disarm Peaceful Black Citizens
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1863 views • July 04, 2021
Seriously?!?! A group of black citizens were legally travelling through the Democrat Party stronghold of Massachusetts enroute to their property in Maine carrying their guns, as the interstate transport of firearms is immune from state laws. But noooooooooooo! Blacks aren't allowed to do this! So, the police surround them, call them "armed and dangerous", create a "fake news" standoff, then arrest them! This is seriously sick!!!
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