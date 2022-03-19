Get Wisdom Radio Show - Is Forgiving for the Weak or for the Wise

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10 views • March 19, 2022
VA #43 Creator Explains the Divine Truth in Murphy’s Law and other Sayings
Description: Creator Explains the Divine Truth in Murphy’s Law and other Sayings
Many common sayings have the ring of truth and are considered truisms. Are common sayings in divine alignment? Some are ironic, expressing frustration, or all too common negativity about the human condition. But are there even deeper truths perhaps not fully appreciated? What can we learn from knowing the divine perspective? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update for believers and skeptics alike. Creator reveals the true meaning of many common sayings about life and its challenges, and wisdom to make it better. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Explains the Divine Truth in Murphy’s Law and other Sayings
Many common sayings have the ring of truth and are considered truisms. Are common sayings in divine alignment? Some are ironic, expressing frustration, or all too common negativity about the human condition. But are there even deeper truths perhaps not fully appreciated? What can we learn from knowing the divine perspective? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update for believers and skeptics alike. Creator reveals the true meaning of many common sayings about life and its challenges, and wisdom to make it better. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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