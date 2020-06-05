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LAZIEST TSUNAMI nearly headless
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0 view • June 05, 2020
people always wonder why hes not afraid
hes sitting by the sea with just a foot in the waves
i have nothing to give to you
even on my island i have lost my way
ashen wolves embrace the sacrificial child
shes free as can be being raised by the beasts of the wild
i have nothing to give to you
even on my island i have lost my way
hes sitting by the sea with just a foot in the waves
i have nothing to give to you
even on my island i have lost my way
ashen wolves embrace the sacrificial child
shes free as can be being raised by the beasts of the wild
i have nothing to give to you
even on my island i have lost my way
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