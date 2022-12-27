Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Fate of The Border Wall Built Out Shipping Containers Has Been Decided
68 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published 14 hours ago |

Washington Examiner reports, Arizona state officials have decided to remove their shipping containers border wall after reaching a deal with the Biden administration to resume construction. Ducey (R-AZ) agreed to halt the placement of shipping containers along the border by Jan. 4, 2023, according to a court document filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona filed on Wednesday.

Keywords
current eventsbordercontainersbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket