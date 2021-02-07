The Healing Journey of Illness, Episode 4

The Technique of In-Depth Inquiryby Katharina Bless translated into Thai by Kay WararukThe whole life consists of nothing more than materialized questions which bear within them the germs of their answers – and answers that are pregnant with questions. Anybody who sees anything else is a fool!Gustav Meyrinck (Golem)To be able to unlock the meaning behind the symptoms, we need to understand what lies behind them. It does not bring any benefit if we just look up the symptoms without understanding this.Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channels, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.Silver Dove Network Telegram:https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAzTelegram: @KatharinaBlessMeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkwww.teslaplatesasia.comwww.somaretreatcenter.comMeWe Silver Dove Network (English)www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkKay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)Telegram: @kaywararuk