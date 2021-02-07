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The Healing Journey of Illness, Episode 4
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31 views • February 07, 2021
The Technique of In-Depth Inquiry
by Katharina Bless translated into Thai by Kay Wararuk
The whole life consists of nothing more than materialized questions which bear within them the germs of their answers – and answers that are pregnant with questions. Anybody who sees anything else is a fool!
Gustav Meyrinck (Golem)
To be able to unlock the meaning behind the symptoms, we need to understand what lies behind them. It does not bring any benefit if we just look up the symptoms without understanding this.
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channels, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
by Katharina Bless translated into Thai by Kay Wararuk
The whole life consists of nothing more than materialized questions which bear within them the germs of their answers – and answers that are pregnant with questions. Anybody who sees anything else is a fool!
Gustav Meyrinck (Golem)
To be able to unlock the meaning behind the symptoms, we need to understand what lies behind them. It does not bring any benefit if we just look up the symptoms without understanding this.
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channels, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
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