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The Fraud - (Old version2) Go to Version 3
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2836 views • March 11, 2021
"The Fraud" is mainly about the consequences and not so much about the background to this malicious "plandemic" (shamedemic) and shutdown of society. In the film, we get to see how the ugly wax causes death and severe injuries. Thanks to whistleblowers, we also get to see some of the terrible situation in nursing homes and hospitals. SVENSK BESKRIVNING: Filmen The Fraud – “Bedrägeriet” handlar främst om konsekvenserna och inte så mycket om bakgrunden till denna illasinnade “plandemi” (skammdemi) och nedstängning av samhället. I filmen får vi ta del av hur fulvaxet orsakar död och svåra skador. Tack vare visselblåsare får vi också se en del av den förskräckliga situationen på vårdhem och sjukhus.
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