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Alien Protocols Speaks on the Alien Agenda for Our Future - Part 2 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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35 views • July 03, 2022

Part 2 of 2. Buddy says that when the group practiced vegetarianism, they were more successful with their CE5 contact. Thanks to https://ce5texas.com/what-is-ce-5.php for this definition of CE5:

CE-5, or a "close encounter of the fifth kind" — broadly defined as human initiated extraterrestrial contact.

Dr J. Allen Hynek was the director of project Blue Book, a military project supposedly tasked with researching UFO cases. Dr Hynek categorized the types of cases he was researching into three main kinds, which he labeled the first through the third kind. Although later in life Dr. Hynek admitted that the purpose of project Blue Book was to debunk all legitimate cases, the UFO community still uses his categorization today. Hynek's associate, Jacques Valle defined a forth type, and Dr. Steven Greer defined further a fifth type of close encounter.

Today we define the five main kinds of close encounters as:

Close Encounters of the First Kind: Defined as visual sightings of an unidentified flying object seemingly less than five hundred feet away that show an appreciable angular extension and considerable detail.

Close Encounters of the Second Kind: A UFO event in which a physical effect is alleged. This can be interference in the functioning of a vehicle or electronic device; animals reacting; a physiological effect such as paralysis or heat and discomfort in the witness; or some physical trace like impressions in the ground, scorched or otherwise affected vegetation, or a chemical trace.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: UFO encounters in which an animated creature is present. These include humanoids, robots, and humans who seem to be occupants or pilots of a UFO. This sub category was popularized by the movie of the same name.

Close Encounters of the Fourth Kind: Defined by Jacques Vallee, Hynek's associate, as a UFO event in which witnesses experienced a transformation of their sense of reality.

Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Defined by Dr. Steven Greer, CE-5 is actually a prototype hybrid project which has scientific research and diplomatic inter-species relations components. In this UFO event, it is humans who are initiating peaceful, bilateral contact with the ETs through conscious, voluntary and proactive cooperative communication.

So a CE-5 is actually more than just human initiated contact — there is both a scientific research aspect and a diplomatic, bilateral communication aspect. The scientific research aspect involves teams of people, or working groups, performing field research. The teams are not just out to "see" a craft, they are out there to initiate contact with the extraterrestrial peoples operating the craft, thus, the diplomatic aspect.

"Buddy, with Alien Protocols, will Talk on the Alien Agenda for Humanity's Future" was the title of this Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup on May 28, 2022.
His name is Buddy, or AP for Alien Protocols. He leads a UFO project & YouTube channel called “Alien Protocols” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDJzrVuEWFI . Buddy is a remote viewer who was recently on Linda Mouton Howe's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnIlJ-P7oRc for the video, “April 6, 2022 - Is There A 5-Mile-Long Craft Orbiting Between Planets "e" and "f" ?”

Brian did his first video with Buddy in 2018. Buddy will give a talk on his view on the alien agenda for humanity's future as well as describe his work in the UFO community.

They are making an attempt to gather data and live stream a UFO event... with numerous types of cameras. They have top scientists on their team…... The most complete equipment list of any data acquisition project... PLUS uniquely they are bringing the power of consciousness (from 100's of CE5-ers & meditators from around the world concentrating on our location, creating a global antenna)....to request visitation.

They believe this is the first time so many protocol users have been brought to request visitation at one location.

It will all be live streamed & all the information is 100% transparent for the people. They are not funded by any group or corporation because they want to maintain as much integrity to the project and ultimately the data as possible. This is a grassroots peoples disclosure.

AP has a farm in the Hudson Valley of New York state where they have been running experiments and having "very interesting" experiences.

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