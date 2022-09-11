The Benefit of Living With No Purpose - Alan Watts

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After Skool Published September 3, 2022
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Alan Wilson Watts (6 January 1915 – 16 November 1973) was a well-known British philosopher, writer and speaker, best known for his interpretation of Eastern philosophy for Western audiences. He left behind more than 25 books and an audio library of nearly 400 talks, which are still in great demand.
This audio is from "Man and Nature" Part 2 by Alan Watts
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