Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Benefit of Living With No Purpose - Alan Watts
150 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


After Skool Published September 3, 2022 


http://www.audible.com/afterskool or text afterskool to 500 500 to get your free trial.


Alan Wilson Watts (6 January 1915 – 16 November 1973) was a well-known British philosopher, writer and speaker, best known for his interpretation of Eastern philosophy for Western audiences. He left behind more than 25 books and an audio library of nearly 400 talks, which are still in great demand.

This audio is from "Man and Nature" Part 2 by Alan Watts

Follow the Alan Watts Organization:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wx...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alanwattsoff...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alanwattsorg/
Full lectures found at: https://www.alanwatts.com/
Speech licensed from: https://mindsetdrm.com/

Get the After Skool Kid's Book - Why Don't Country Flags Use The Color Purple? - https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Country-F...
Get in touch via https://www.afterskool.net/
Please support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool

Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/afterskool1...
and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/afterskool100

Keywords
workpresentplayalan wattsafter skoolbenefit of livingno purpose

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket