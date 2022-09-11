The Benefit of Living With No Purpose - Alan Watts

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
After Skool Published September 3, 2022
http://www.audible.com/afterskool or text afterskool to 500 500 to get your free trial.
Alan Wilson Watts (6 January 1915 – 16 November 1973) was a well-known British philosopher, writer and speaker, best known for his interpretation of Eastern philosophy for Western audiences. He left behind more than 25 books and an audio library of nearly 400 talks, which are still in great demand.
This audio is from "Man and Nature" Part 2 by Alan Watts
Follow the Alan Watts Organization:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wx...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alanwattsoff...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alanwattsorg/
Full lectures found at: https://www.alanwatts.com/
Speech licensed from: https://mindsetdrm.com/
Get the After Skool Kid's Book - Why Don't Country Flags Use The Color Purple? - https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Country-F...
Get in touch via https://www.afterskool.net/
Please support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool
Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/afterskool1...
and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/afterskool100
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.