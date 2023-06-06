Carbon-capture Pipeline Scheme Has Chinese Backing, Legislators Say

The International Green Cartel — now shown to be backed by China — is ratcheting up its climate tyranny. However, instances of Americans pushing back are becoming more common. The latest story comes out of North Dakota, where a landowner group is suing over the unconstitutional confiscation of land for carbon storage. North Dakotans have also asked their attorney general to investigate the investors behind the company building the carbon-capture pipeline in their state.

Also on today's show, France’s new travel restrictions serve as a warning of the kind of draconian dictates globalists hope to level against Americans in the name of sustainable development; contempt proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray for his refusal to give Congress the notorious FD-1023 document are set to begin Thursday; and companies may be panicking as conservatives’ boycotts continue to damage "woke" brands.

In the second half of the show, Steve Bonta and Selwyn Duke discuss the meaning of the phrase “all men are created equal,” and The John Birch Society’s legislative and research team discusses another legislative battleground you should know about.