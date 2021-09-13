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The FLOE Show 4 – Is there a connection between satanic ritual abuse and the plandemic?
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189 views • September 13, 2021
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former United Nations staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, former Defense Sector Marketing Professional Turned Full Time Author / Artist
Rachael McIntosh was a candidate for Lieutenant Governor in 2021. She was appointed to the Rhode Island Geoengineering Study Commission. Her findings influenced the creation of The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act. Rachael’s most recent novel, The Peanut Butter Pipeline, was released earlier this year. Rachael's books are available from Amazon, local bookstores and her website www.rachaellmcintosh.com
Websites
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
SUSAN ASHLEY, spiritual consultant and psychotherapist
Susan has held women’s spiritual journeys, soul mate workshops and spiritual foundation workshops for the past 25 years.
Website: www.lovelightandtruth.com
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
Alex Thomson: Satanist Abusers Named — The RAINS List: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL8jnuJt27Y
Former Prime Minister Edward Heath would have been questioned over abuse claims, police say, 5.10.17
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/oct/05/ted-heath-would-have-been-questioned-over-seven-abuse-claims-police-say
Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Jeanette Archer: Shocking Interview Exposing a Prime Minister, 14.7.21
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2021/07/jason-liosatos-satanic-ritual-abuse-survivor-jeanette-archer-shocking-interview-exposing-a-prime-minister-2599842.html
Dolphin Square home to 70 MPs is mansion at heart of police probe, 14.11.14 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2835236/Was-Westminster-block-flats-scene-sex-parties.html
Victim of 1970s Dolphin Square ring tells of being forced to perform sex acts as senior Tories celebrated Thatcher victory, 5.5.15 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3068950/I-abused-Establishment-paedophile-parties-Victim-1970s-Dolphin-Square-ring-tells-forced-perform-sex-acts-senior-Tories-celebrated-Thatcher-victory.html
Jimmy Savile connections: BBC, Margaret Thatcher, Ted Heath, Prince Charles
Savile sex scandal hits horrific new low as former colleague Paul Gambaccini claims on Radio Five Live that DJ was a 'necrophiliac', 23.10.12
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2221922/Jimmy-Savile-necrophiliac-says-colleague-Paul-Gambaccini.html
Rapes, abuse, possible necrophilia: DJ Jimmy Savile's hospital horrors detailed, 26.6.14
https://edition.cnn.com/2014/06/26/world/europe/uk-jimmy-savile-abuse-report/index.html
Exposure: The Other Side of Jimmy Savile – review, 4.10.12 https://www.theguardian.com/media/2012/oct/04/jimmy-savile-television
Jimmy Savile and Prince Charles' very close friendship with sex abuse bishop Peter Ball, 9.10.15
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3265742/Jimmy-Savile-Prince-Charles-close-friendship-sex-abuse-bishop-Peter-Ball.html
Revealed: Jimmy Savile's close friendship with Margaret Thatcher, 28.12.12
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/revealed-jimmy-savile-s-close-friendship-with-margaret-thatcher-8432351.html
Jill Dando's murder - an ITV documentary will explore the chilling case, 25.4.19
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2229181/jill-dando-who-killed-barry-george-crimewatch/
Kate's medical team to be led by Jill Dando's fiancé and the obstetrician who helped deliver Prince George, 8.9.14
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2747760/Kate-s-medical-team-led-Jill-Dando-s-fianc-obstetrician-helped-deliver-Prince-George.html
New Clif High Special Report: White Hats vs Deep State – Forecasts the Great Awakening
https://bestnewshere.com/new-clif-high-special-report-white-hats-vs-deep-state-forecasts-the-great-awakening/ (at 20.44)
William Cooper – Behold a Pale Horse
http://www.whale.to/b/cooper.pdf
Ted Gunderson _Former FBI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYCF63UOxq8
Vatican CiA Trafficking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTtCoEgf99Y
CIA Satanic Levay_Aquino_From Psyop To MindWar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdnNpo0trVY
For more referencies, please see here: https://rumble.com/vmfb3f-the-floe-show-4-is-there-a-connection-between-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-the-.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, former Defense Sector Marketing Professional Turned Full Time Author / Artist
Rachael McIntosh was a candidate for Lieutenant Governor in 2021. She was appointed to the Rhode Island Geoengineering Study Commission. Her findings influenced the creation of The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act. Rachael’s most recent novel, The Peanut Butter Pipeline, was released earlier this year. Rachael's books are available from Amazon, local bookstores and her website www.rachaellmcintosh.com
Websites
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
SUSAN ASHLEY, spiritual consultant and psychotherapist
Susan has held women’s spiritual journeys, soul mate workshops and spiritual foundation workshops for the past 25 years.
Website: www.lovelightandtruth.com
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
Alex Thomson: Satanist Abusers Named — The RAINS List: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL8jnuJt27Y
Former Prime Minister Edward Heath would have been questioned over abuse claims, police say, 5.10.17
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/oct/05/ted-heath-would-have-been-questioned-over-seven-abuse-claims-police-say
Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Jeanette Archer: Shocking Interview Exposing a Prime Minister, 14.7.21
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2021/07/jason-liosatos-satanic-ritual-abuse-survivor-jeanette-archer-shocking-interview-exposing-a-prime-minister-2599842.html
Dolphin Square home to 70 MPs is mansion at heart of police probe, 14.11.14 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2835236/Was-Westminster-block-flats-scene-sex-parties.html
Victim of 1970s Dolphin Square ring tells of being forced to perform sex acts as senior Tories celebrated Thatcher victory, 5.5.15 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3068950/I-abused-Establishment-paedophile-parties-Victim-1970s-Dolphin-Square-ring-tells-forced-perform-sex-acts-senior-Tories-celebrated-Thatcher-victory.html
Jimmy Savile connections: BBC, Margaret Thatcher, Ted Heath, Prince Charles
Savile sex scandal hits horrific new low as former colleague Paul Gambaccini claims on Radio Five Live that DJ was a 'necrophiliac', 23.10.12
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2221922/Jimmy-Savile-necrophiliac-says-colleague-Paul-Gambaccini.html
Rapes, abuse, possible necrophilia: DJ Jimmy Savile's hospital horrors detailed, 26.6.14
https://edition.cnn.com/2014/06/26/world/europe/uk-jimmy-savile-abuse-report/index.html
Exposure: The Other Side of Jimmy Savile – review, 4.10.12 https://www.theguardian.com/media/2012/oct/04/jimmy-savile-television
Jimmy Savile and Prince Charles' very close friendship with sex abuse bishop Peter Ball, 9.10.15
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3265742/Jimmy-Savile-Prince-Charles-close-friendship-sex-abuse-bishop-Peter-Ball.html
Revealed: Jimmy Savile's close friendship with Margaret Thatcher, 28.12.12
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/revealed-jimmy-savile-s-close-friendship-with-margaret-thatcher-8432351.html
Jill Dando's murder - an ITV documentary will explore the chilling case, 25.4.19
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2229181/jill-dando-who-killed-barry-george-crimewatch/
Kate's medical team to be led by Jill Dando's fiancé and the obstetrician who helped deliver Prince George, 8.9.14
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2747760/Kate-s-medical-team-led-Jill-Dando-s-fianc-obstetrician-helped-deliver-Prince-George.html
New Clif High Special Report: White Hats vs Deep State – Forecasts the Great Awakening
https://bestnewshere.com/new-clif-high-special-report-white-hats-vs-deep-state-forecasts-the-great-awakening/ (at 20.44)
William Cooper – Behold a Pale Horse
http://www.whale.to/b/cooper.pdf
Ted Gunderson _Former FBI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYCF63UOxq8
Vatican CiA Trafficking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTtCoEgf99Y
CIA Satanic Levay_Aquino_From Psyop To MindWar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdnNpo0trVY
For more referencies, please see here: https://rumble.com/vmfb3f-the-floe-show-4-is-there-a-connection-between-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-the-.html
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