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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 15, 2020
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495 views • December 15, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
Courtesy of TruNews
Dr. Carrie Madej says even Bill Gates admits that 700,000 people could die from taking the Covid-19 vaccine, the FDA is already warning people who took Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to watch out for symptoms of Bell’s palsy, on “Corona Crazy” we feature a New Jersey gym owner who has racked up more than a million dollars in fines for defying state lockdown orders, a Ventura, California restaurant owner tells the health department,"If you’re not going to pay my rent, I’m not closing,'and the mask police are busy terrorizing the mask-less in department stores as shaming is a big component of the plandemic.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-15-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
Dr. Carrie Madej says even Bill Gates admits that 700,000 people could die from taking the Covid-19 vaccine, the FDA is already warning people who took Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to watch out for symptoms of Bell’s palsy, on “Corona Crazy” we feature a New Jersey gym owner who has racked up more than a million dollars in fines for defying state lockdown orders, a Ventura, California restaurant owner tells the health department,"If you’re not going to pay my rent, I’m not closing,'and the mask police are busy terrorizing the mask-less in department stores as shaming is a big component of the plandemic.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-15-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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