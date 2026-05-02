WARNED HUMANITY, SO THEY KILLED HIM !!

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Dr. Rashid A. Buttar died on the 18th May 2023, just days before he was about to expose the full evil plans of the global Rothschild eliites to destroy humanity. The links between 5G/6G the nano tech vax, were due to be exposed, however like many others he was murdered before before he could speak anymore truths. A mystery sudden illness, and then he was gone.