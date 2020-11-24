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And The Emmy for Best Actor in 2020 Goes To...
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36 views • November 24, 2020
And The Emmy for Best Actor in 2020 Goes To...
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive Emmy for COVID-19 TV briefings: https://nypost.com/2020/11/20/gov-andrew-cuomo-will-receive-emmy-for-covid-19-tv-briefings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is confronted while having dinner with his maskless family.: https://twitter.com/GrantB911/status/1330690895436460032
Luke’s VId on Cuomo:
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1330998117357989889
Kill Gates “Producing Childhood Deaths”: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pc291079fybqefz/Bill%20Gates%20Freudian%20Slip%20on%20producing%20child%20hood%20deaths.mp4?dl=0
Armed German Police Raid Lockdown Critic Dr. Noack's House During A Live Stream: https://youtu.be/OYsmk8OWP2M
Police used water cannons to disperse thousands of people who were protesting against Germany's COVID-19 measures in Berlin, as parliament discussed further restrictions: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1329121464650436617
VIDEO: Angry business owners resist enforcement visit by Erie County Health Department, Sheriff: https://www.radio.com/wben/news/local/angry-business-owners-resist-covid-enforcement
Pennsylvania is Now Mandating Masks INSIDE Your Home: https://bongino.com/pennsylvania-is-now-mandating-masks-inside-your-home
A Whole Australian State Shut Down Because of a Takeout Pizza That Didn’t Exist: https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/a-whole-australian-state-shut-down-because-of-a-takeout-pizza-that-didnt-exist-11605873019
If you remove your mask for even a few seconds on a plane you will be arrested and can never fly for the rest of your life: https://youtu.be/oQxaGm7eK4U?t=346
Today: Shanghai International Airport- two airport cargo employees test positive for Covid 19. Entire airport shuts down- no one can leave- 100,000 travelers are isolated and quarantined, waiting to be tested. : https://twitter.com/KelemenCari/status/1330556402033713152
Maker of COVID Tests Says Pandemic is Biggest Hoax Ever Perpetrated : https://archive.aweber.com/awlist4193100/9yHsB/h/MAKER_OF_COVID_TESTS_SAYS.htm
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive Emmy for COVID-19 TV briefings: https://nypost.com/2020/11/20/gov-andrew-cuomo-will-receive-emmy-for-covid-19-tv-briefings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is confronted while having dinner with his maskless family.: https://twitter.com/GrantB911/status/1330690895436460032
Luke’s VId on Cuomo:
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1330998117357989889
Kill Gates “Producing Childhood Deaths”: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pc291079fybqefz/Bill%20Gates%20Freudian%20Slip%20on%20producing%20child%20hood%20deaths.mp4?dl=0
Armed German Police Raid Lockdown Critic Dr. Noack's House During A Live Stream: https://youtu.be/OYsmk8OWP2M
Police used water cannons to disperse thousands of people who were protesting against Germany's COVID-19 measures in Berlin, as parliament discussed further restrictions: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1329121464650436617
VIDEO: Angry business owners resist enforcement visit by Erie County Health Department, Sheriff: https://www.radio.com/wben/news/local/angry-business-owners-resist-covid-enforcement
Pennsylvania is Now Mandating Masks INSIDE Your Home: https://bongino.com/pennsylvania-is-now-mandating-masks-inside-your-home
A Whole Australian State Shut Down Because of a Takeout Pizza That Didn’t Exist: https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/a-whole-australian-state-shut-down-because-of-a-takeout-pizza-that-didnt-exist-11605873019
If you remove your mask for even a few seconds on a plane you will be arrested and can never fly for the rest of your life: https://youtu.be/oQxaGm7eK4U?t=346
Today: Shanghai International Airport- two airport cargo employees test positive for Covid 19. Entire airport shuts down- no one can leave- 100,000 travelers are isolated and quarantined, waiting to be tested. : https://twitter.com/KelemenCari/status/1330556402033713152
Maker of COVID Tests Says Pandemic is Biggest Hoax Ever Perpetrated : https://archive.aweber.com/awlist4193100/9yHsB/h/MAKER_OF_COVID_TESTS_SAYS.htm
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