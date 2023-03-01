Create New Account
Dr. Marty Makary: ‘The Biggest Deliverer of Misinformation Has Been the U.S. Government’
Dr. Marty Makary: "The Biggest Deliverer of Misinformation Has Been the U.S. Government"

They told us:

1. Natural immunity offers little protection.
2. School closures reduce transmission.
3. Myocarditis from the vaccine is less common than the infection.
4. Lab leak from Wuhan is a "conspiracy theory."
5. Data on the bivalent booster is 'crystal clear.'

And they were wrong, at best, about all of it.


https://rumble.com/v2bbg2u-dr.-marty-makary-the-biggest-deliverer-of-misinformation-has-been-the-u.s.-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15

