Dr. Marty Makary: "The Biggest Deliverer of Misinformation Has Been the U.S. Government"



They told us:

1. Natural immunity offers little protection.

2. School closures reduce transmission.

3. Myocarditis from the vaccine is less common than the infection.

4. Lab leak from Wuhan is a "conspiracy theory."

5. Data on the bivalent booster is 'crystal clear.'

And they were wrong, at best, about all of it.





https://rumble.com/v2bbg2u-dr.-marty-makary-the-biggest-deliverer-of-misinformation-has-been-the-u.s.-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15

