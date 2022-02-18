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Vaccination by PCR, Patenting Human Beings — Dr. Lorraine Day
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349 views • February 18, 2022
The renowned American doctor, Lorraine Day, exposes the deception of the swab tests used to diagnose Covid-19, and tells you that these tests are actually vaccines, and that onece vaccinated, you become a patented product.
To watch thi s video in more languages and for more info please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
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ESPAÑOL
TITLE: Vacunación Por PCR, Dra. Lorraine Day
DESCRIPTION: La reconocida doctora estadounidense, Lorraine Day, expone el engaño de la pruebas de hisopados que se utiliezan para diagnosticar el Covid-19, y te dice que estás pruebas en relizan son vacunas, y a que al vacunarte, te conviertes en un producto patentado.
Para ver este video en más idiomas y para obtener más información, visite nuestro sitio web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
To watch thi s video in more languages and for more info please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
--------------------
ESPAÑOL
TITLE: Vacunación Por PCR, Dra. Lorraine Day
DESCRIPTION: La reconocida doctora estadounidense, Lorraine Day, expone el engaño de la pruebas de hisopados que se utiliezan para diagnosticar el Covid-19, y te dice que estás pruebas en relizan son vacunas, y a que al vacunarte, te conviertes en un producto patentado.
Para ver este video en más idiomas y para obtener más información, visite nuestro sitio web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
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