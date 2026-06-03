With these friends you can move the world! 2026 Friends Meeting (Trailer)

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A warm welcome to the 2026 International Friends Meeting. If looking into the mirror of world events seems to promise nothing but a bleak future, you definitely shouldn’t miss this conference of insights. Ivo Sasek, founder of Kla.TV and OCG, along with his family and teams, warmly invite you to find new hope, witness true miracles, and regain faith in humanity. Immerse yourself in a day filled with the uplifting atmosphere of revival: Here you’ll find friends with whom you can move the world!