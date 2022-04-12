The Red Flags of Potential School Shooters with Columbine Survivor Amy Over - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Violent video games in America can be linked to the rise in mass school shootings across the U.S.
The Rebels Project provides peer support for those who have experienced mass shootings and trauma
Kids today don’t have proper coping mechanisms for dealing with emotional problems
If kids hear something suspicious or disturbing about another classmate at school, they should say something to a trusted adult
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