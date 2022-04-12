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The Red Flags of Potential School Shooters with Columbine Survivor Amy Over - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
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49 views • April 12, 2022
Amy Over was just 18 years-old when she desperately clung to a classmate as they hid together under a cafeteria table during the chaos and terror of a mass shooting in progress. It was a peaceful day with a crystal-clear blue sky on April 20, 1999, when suddenly two teenage students executed a yearlong plan to murder their classmates in what is today known as the Columbine High School massacre. Amy, who is now the Director of Fundraising for The Rebels Project, shares the red flags parents can look for when assessing potential mass shooters in their own schools. She also reveals the reality of her life following her narrow escape from Columbine that fateful day, how motherhood saved her, and why parents need to communicate with their children to avoid future shooting-related catastrophes.


TAKEAWAYS

Violent video games in America can be linked to the rise in mass school shootings across the U.S.

The Rebels Project provides peer support for those who have experienced mass shootings and trauma

Kids today don’t have proper coping mechanisms for dealing with emotional problems

If kids hear something suspicious or disturbing about another classmate at school, they should say something to a trusted adult


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Columbine Interview Clip: https://bit.ly/3K8kcL6

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Keywords
violenceschoolmass shootingschool shootingteenscolumbinetraumavideo gamesclassmatesred flagstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showamy overcolumbine massacrerebels projectemotional problems
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