Ai - or, the war between Antichrist Intelligence vs. Almighty Intelligence

As somewhat of a follow up on our video "A Superior Mind: Outsmarting Artificial Intelligence", this shorter, but thought provoking way of looking at computer based "thinking" had compelled me to share this particular audio with a larger audience than my usual groups, so it is here available as a video at the same time that I am releasing the audio version to my general email base. (Anyone wishing to be added to that email list, just email [email protected] and just say "add me" somewhere in your email.)

I pray that this video will help some of your die hard political worshiping friends to realize that man's politics and law documents can no longer do a single thing to save us.

Its time that every knee should bow and every tongue confess that YHWH is our true Authority and Almighty Intelligence, where we need to work on our reforms to YHWH that He might send His Son as our King of kings here very soon, Alleluiah?