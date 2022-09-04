Ai - or, the war between Antichrist Intelligence vs. Almighty Intelligence

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As somewhat of a follow up on our video "A Superior Mind: Outsmarting Artificial Intelligence", this shorter, but thought provoking way of looking at computer based "thinking" had compelled me to share this particular audio with a larger audience than my usual groups, so it is here available as a video at the same time that I am releasing the audio version to my general email base. (Anyone wishing to be added to that email list, just email [email protected] and just say "add me" somewhere in your email.)