© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 44 - Arise Watchmen On The Wall! HE Assembles HIS Army! (full prophecy also in description below) mirrored
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • July 07, 2021
Amightywind Prophecy 44 Arise Watchmen On The Wall!
Spoken under the anointing to Rev. Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
October 8,1998.
a mirrored video original video done by Brother YTForYAHUSHUA On Youtube. Great job!
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHS Prophecy 44 in full below:
"For I am calling many forth now, says YAHUVEH. These are MY yielded vessels, yielded instruments in MY supernatural army that shall bring unity to MY body. They shall bring order. For now is the time, says YAHUVEH, now is the time for MY watchmen. Now is the time for those who have walked the midnight hours. Arise, arise, arise, oh sleeping people. Arise now, arise now, arise now, and proclaim the victory. An army fearsome and strong, an army that will cause the enemy to shake and tremble with fear and terror upon hearing the noise of your assemblage and of your marching through the land. Continue to call out and proclaim and preach the gospel of salvation.
Partake of your spiritual nourishment and shake the sleep from your eyelids and hear the voices of MY watchmen. For it is they to whom I have given this, MY Word, for you to arise, arise, arise, says YAHUVEH do that which is precious in MY sight. Do that which will bring ME Glory and that which will bring about a great harvest of souls and I will know that you truly love ME. Arise, arise, arise and awaken to the truth and gird yourselves with the truth and walk in that truth for MY eternal plan has been manifested among you and there is still much preparation to be made and do that which I have created you to do.
(MY Heavenly Father spoke to me today and said those things to me today, so clearly, so clear. For there are storm clouds brewing in the hearts of men that are not visible in the natural and as the war clouds gather over the horizon, and as the thunder and the lightning from the power of those war clouds continue to manifest themselves within.)
You’re hearing and you’re seeing, do not be afraid, says YAHUVEH, of those things that are from ME. So prepare your hearts, all these things are set into motion shall manifest themselves, says the Almighty YAHUVEH. I have well prepared MY called out ones. It is not your responsibility to originate the truth. It is simply your responsibility to respond to MY truth, says the Lord your God. For you shall discern the true from the false and you shall have peace in your hearts that those things which are from ME are for your good and you will discern those things that are false and that have been sent by the enemy and his followers are sent to deceive you. Use caution; do not let your guard down."
Spoken under the anointing to Rev. Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
October 8,1998.
a mirrored video original video done by Brother YTForYAHUSHUA On Youtube. Great job!
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHS Prophecy 44 in full below:
"For I am calling many forth now, says YAHUVEH. These are MY yielded vessels, yielded instruments in MY supernatural army that shall bring unity to MY body. They shall bring order. For now is the time, says YAHUVEH, now is the time for MY watchmen. Now is the time for those who have walked the midnight hours. Arise, arise, arise, oh sleeping people. Arise now, arise now, arise now, and proclaim the victory. An army fearsome and strong, an army that will cause the enemy to shake and tremble with fear and terror upon hearing the noise of your assemblage and of your marching through the land. Continue to call out and proclaim and preach the gospel of salvation.
Partake of your spiritual nourishment and shake the sleep from your eyelids and hear the voices of MY watchmen. For it is they to whom I have given this, MY Word, for you to arise, arise, arise, says YAHUVEH do that which is precious in MY sight. Do that which will bring ME Glory and that which will bring about a great harvest of souls and I will know that you truly love ME. Arise, arise, arise and awaken to the truth and gird yourselves with the truth and walk in that truth for MY eternal plan has been manifested among you and there is still much preparation to be made and do that which I have created you to do.
(MY Heavenly Father spoke to me today and said those things to me today, so clearly, so clear. For there are storm clouds brewing in the hearts of men that are not visible in the natural and as the war clouds gather over the horizon, and as the thunder and the lightning from the power of those war clouds continue to manifest themselves within.)
You’re hearing and you’re seeing, do not be afraid, says YAHUVEH, of those things that are from ME. So prepare your hearts, all these things are set into motion shall manifest themselves, says the Almighty YAHUVEH. I have well prepared MY called out ones. It is not your responsibility to originate the truth. It is simply your responsibility to respond to MY truth, says the Lord your God. For you shall discern the true from the false and you shall have peace in your hearts that those things which are from ME are for your good and you will discern those things that are false and that have been sent by the enemy and his followers are sent to deceive you. Use caution; do not let your guard down."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.