© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My rights come from God and are unalienable. And come not from any mans decree or silly vaccine card
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • June 11, 2021
My rights come from God and are unalienable. And come not from any mans decree or silly vaccine card. And I will defend my God given rights with my life. Give me liberty or give me death.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.