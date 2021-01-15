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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report for 2021 Newsletter 02: January 14, 2021
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1043 views • January 15, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has gone 551 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 29.4 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (70 days since 7.0 Greece and just two in 170 days). This week’s numbers are like those in Week 42 the previous bounce before this one for Week 47.
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Increasing deep-harmonic-tremor activity is intensifying magma-wave action within the Superplume buoyancy-barrier corridors allowing the new-volcanic-eruption events to increase part of a scenario that should decrease through the middle of February 2021. The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world sending countries into Lockdown amid accelerating bioweapon threats.
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Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee is working to purchase our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
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Links:
https://www.kwch.com/2021/01/12/ks-national-guard-warns-of-false-rumor-concerning-military-intervention-mandatory-quarantine/
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https://youtu.be/Ns3whCCswFU
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http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/unlike-anything-theyre-accustomed-to.html?m=1
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http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/it-is-much-worse-than-they-are-telling.html?m=1
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https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163331
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https://apnews.com/article/australia-to-kill-pigeon-from-oregon-faae5a66c336c8b2dc902b1ed4270345
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https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/294830
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https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
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http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-highly-pathogenic-strain-of-bird-flu.html?m=1
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https://apnews.com/article/europe-health-coronavirus-pandemic-france-cyprus-6a7468e2f31f21e5e12956e7e5027b76
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https://rumble.com/vc0913-something-is-not-right-in-the-world..html
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has gone 551 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 29.4 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (70 days since 7.0 Greece and just two in 170 days). This week’s numbers are like those in Week 42 the previous bounce before this one for Week 47.
--
Increasing deep-harmonic-tremor activity is intensifying magma-wave action within the Superplume buoyancy-barrier corridors allowing the new-volcanic-eruption events to increase part of a scenario that should decrease through the middle of February 2021. The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world sending countries into Lockdown amid accelerating bioweapon threats.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee is working to purchase our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
--
Links:
https://www.kwch.com/2021/01/12/ks-national-guard-warns-of-false-rumor-concerning-military-intervention-mandatory-quarantine/
--
https://youtu.be/Ns3whCCswFU
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/unlike-anything-theyre-accustomed-to.html?m=1
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/it-is-much-worse-than-they-are-telling.html?m=1
--
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163331
--
https://apnews.com/article/australia-to-kill-pigeon-from-oregon-faae5a66c336c8b2dc902b1ed4270345
--
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/294830
--
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-highly-pathogenic-strain-of-bird-flu.html?m=1
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-health-coronavirus-pandemic-france-cyprus-6a7468e2f31f21e5e12956e7e5027b76
--
https://rumble.com/vc0913-something-is-not-right-in-the-world..html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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