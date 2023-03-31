Scott Ritter Talks On The Ukraine War

Video source: The Community Church of Boston

Scott Ritter, an ex-Marine and weapons inspector, gives an excellent talk to a Community Church of Boston audience. regarding his views on how the Ukraine war is panning out.

Did the U.S. pick the right side of history in this one?

NOTE: There is no connection between Scott Ritter, the Community Church of Boston or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





