Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Feb 29, 2024





Today Pastor Stan shares a new Angel Visitation from Vicki Parnell where a Proclamation is made from Angel Gabriel that the Tribulation is about to begin. Pastor Stan also teaches on the First and Second War in Heaven, and finally how Lucifer will possess the Body of the Antichrist.





00:00 - Intro

02:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen

03:58 - Visit from Gabriel

06:52 - First & Second War in Heaven

10:05 - Lucifer Possesses the Body of Antichrist

11:10 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy

13:35 - Gabriel Visit Continues

18:48 - A Time of ...

27:44 - Conclusion





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gd9do-proclamation-seven-year-tribulation-about-to-start-02292024.html