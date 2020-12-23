Disgruntled son, 42, WINS lawsuit against parents who threw away 'adult' collection of 2,000 tapes

#Lawsuit #Porn #Basement #Conservative #Traditional #Parents #Indiana #Muncie #Michigan



A man has won a lawsuit against his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection worth $25,000.



David Werking, 42, sued parents Beth and Paul after they threw out 'a trove of pornography and an array of s** toys' from their home in Grand Haven, Michigan.



The parents must now pay damages to their son for an amount which is yet to be determined.



But Werking kept detailed record of how much money he spent on the porn, most of which was from the 80s and 90s. He is now demanding triple that amount as punishment for 'wanton destruction of property'.



In total, he listed more than 400 VHS tapes and 1,600 DVDs that he said they had thrown out.



US district judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of Werking who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection.



He had returned home for 10 months in 2016 after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.



But he noticed a dozen boxes of VHS tapes, DVDs, magazines and s** toys worth an estimated $25,000 were missing when they sent his possessions to his new address.



The Werkings had told their son that he could not bring the pornography to their home and if they found it, it would be destroyed.



His father said in an email: 'Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff.'



The parents kept some of the pornography, which they described as 'the worst of the worst', in a safety deposit box out of concerns it could be illegal.



Police reviewed the X-rated material and found no evidence of illegality and no charges resulted from it.



They then threw it away. In one email, his father Paul said to him: 'I do not possess your pornography. It is gone.



'It has been either destroyed or disposed of. I may well have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don't have it, it is gone.



'Ditto for your s** toys and smutty magazines.



'We counted twelve moving boxes full of pornography plus two boxes of "s** toys" as you call them. We began that day the process of destroying them and it took quite a while to do so.'