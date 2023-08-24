Create New Account
VIVEK: "We also have a Federal Government that... - Contributing to an Epidemic of Fatherlessness!"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
VIVEK: "We also have a federal government that pays single women more not to have a man in a house, than to have a man in the house—contributing to an epidemic of fatherlessness!"

"The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind!"

