Don't You (Forget About Me)

Night Of The Proms (Rotterdam, Netherlands 1997)
Jim Kerr: lead vocals
Charlie Burchill: guitar, keyboards
Mick MacNeil: keyboards
Derek Forbes: bass guitar
Kenny Hyslop: drums
Mike Ogletree: drums
John Giblin: bass guitar
Mel Gaynor: drums, percussion
Written/composed by Keith Forsey, Steve Schiff
Simple Minds (1985)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.