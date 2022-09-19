Create New Account
Don't You (Forget About Me)
Published 2 months ago

Night Of The Proms (Rotterdam, Netherlands 1997)


Jim Kerr: lead vocals

Charlie Burchill: guitar, keyboards

Mick MacNeil: keyboards

Derek Forbes: bass guitar

Kenny Hyslop: drums

Mike Ogletree: drums

John Giblin: bass guitar

Mel Gaynor: drums, percussion


Written/composed by Keith Forsey, Steve Schiff

Simple Minds (1985)

rock music80s rockclassic rockpop rocksoft rock

