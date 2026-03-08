Bahrain gets its own medicine as it allows US to launch HIMARS

Confirmation that Bahrain is allowing the US to launch strikes with the HIMARS launcher system, to fire on Iran directly from the island nation. The rocket system was seen active in Bahrain on March 6, although the hardware was detected moving in Manama a few days ago. This time instead of the base, the rocket launchers were confirmed to be moving and camouflaging under an overpass in the city centre, near Nuwaidrat, instead of to protect US soldiers, who began staying in hotel rooms. While the geographical location of HIMARS is visible in another the footage, it confirmed that the launcher was operating in a desert field near Al Dair, northern Bahrain, where it launched strikes against targets toward Iran. Despite a ban from the local government, Bahrainis spread the video, which reportedly shows the US Army missile launcher, in reality firing at Iran from there. This signals a dangerous escalation as the bases in the Gulf, seem to be totally turned into a sea of fire by Iranian active launches.

Iranian Media also confirmed, showing the operation of the US HIMARS rocket launcher from Bahrain, firing the PrSM tactical short-range ballistic missile launched through ATACMS, destroying a Water Desalination Plant on Qeshm Island, Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned, saying "the US committed a blatant and desperate crime by attacking the freshwater desalination plant, causing the water supply in 30 villages to have been affected. Its crimes are documented, and it is the US that sets this precedent, not Iran. Water is life, the Empire just proved that they don't care. The response will come soon because the US uses “thirst" as a weapon!" The system is likely to be deployed anywhere, in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, allowing the US to fire projectiles from their territory, then claims not to be directly participating in Israeli-US aggression.

At the same time, Iranian kamikaze Shahed-136 drones began to be seen over the skies of Bahrain, bypassing layered air defenses, searching for targets that were methodically destroying Israeli-US interests there, and several hits were recorded! Shahed hit the Financial Harbour Towers, a high-rise commercial complex in Manama. At the compound, reported to be the location of the Israeli embassy in Bahrain, Shahed dived on the embassy. In addition, dramatic footage at night of Shahed's drone carrying out another targeted beating, towards a hotel room, where US Army personnel were housing. And, such attacks have been routine in the past as the eyes of Iranian intelligence remain open. No country can stop Iran if it decides to gives a worthy retaliate.

