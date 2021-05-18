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Tip Toe To Tyranny... Now It Comes With Free French Fries!
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114 views • May 18, 2021
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INTRO VID: Tip Toe To Tyranny by Chris Harrigan: https://rumble.com/vgxjm7-tip-toe-to-tyranny.html
Donate at: https://gf.me/u/zr64uz
Free fries if you get vaccinated. De Blasio, Mayor of New York:(video) https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-new-york-shake-shack-fries/
Cuomo, de Blasio’s refusal to adopt new CDC mask guidance sparks confusion:
https://nypost.com/2021/05/14/cuomo-de-blasios-refusal-to-adopt-new-cdc-mask-guidance-sparks-confusion/
Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff kiss with masks on despite being vaccinated and outside. It's just the latest confusing mask gesture by the Biden admin: https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-harris-kiss-mask-biden
AOC defies CDC guidance, will continue to wear face masks, says it is 'a nice accessory when you don't want to do your makeup': https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-masks-cdc-guidance
Nancy Pelosi threatening to fine House members following CDC guidelines:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5DNPZOtGpY
US fuel pipeline 'paid hackers $5m in ransom': https://www.bbc.com/news/business-57112371
Also in Florida: Kill Bill is up to it again, this time dumping a bunch of GMO mosquitoes https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-gates-pentagon-releasing-gmo-mosquitoes-florida-keys/5745027
Introducing The UN Digital ID... Brought to you by Covid-1984: https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1392748100180004864
Why Genghis Khan was good for the planet: https://www.theguardian.com/theguardian/2011/jan/26/genghis-khan-eco-warrior
SHOCKING! – U.K. Government release 15th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/13/uk-government-release-15th-report-on-adverse-reactions-to-the-covid-vaccines/
2016 article: Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
(Why) Women are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 vaccine side effects: https://globalnews.ca/news/7762679/covid-vaccine-side-effects-women/
Here's why women and younger people are having more side effects to Pfizer or Moderna vaccine: https://abc7chicago.com/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-ucsf-pfizer-moderna/10524353/
Period changes could be harmless side effect of Covid vaccine: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/period-changes-covid-vaccine-side-effect-b934899.html
Eric Clapton after COVID vaccination: 'I should never have gone near the needle': https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/eric-clapton-after-covid-vaccination-i-should-never-have-gone-near-the-needle#.YJ5E8VhE0oW.twitter
Princess Michael of Kent suffers blood clots after COVID-19 vaccination: https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/princess-michael-of-kent-suffers-blood-clots-after-covid19-vaccination/news-story/3356dd9911a825d13ba62a6e993ea380
Europe reports nearly 20,000 cases of eye disorders after vaccination against the CCP Virus: https://thebl.tv/world-news/europe-reports-nearly-20000-cases-of-eye-disorders-after-vaccination-against-the-ccp-virus.html
SHOCKING VIDEO: Insane Teacher Berates Vaccinated Student for Not Wearing a Mask, Calls Him a Jerk, Tells Him Nobody Likes Him (UPDATE): (VIDEO) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/shocking-video-insane-teacher-berates-vaccinated-student-not-wearing-mask-calls-jerk-tells-nobody-likes
Forget vaccine jabs—next-generation COVID-19 pills and nasal sprays are on their way: https://fortune.com/2021/05/04/vaccine-jabs-covid-19-pills-nasal-sprays-vaxart-altimmune/
Multiple Victorian residents seemingly required to display QR code outside their homes: https://www.9news.com.au/national/victorian-residents-seemingly-required-to-display-qr-code-outside-their-homes/0a7071f5-0b12-4079-8429-8d4c291247ca
Switzerland Anti Lockdown Worldwide Freedom Rally. I'm telling you now, without a doubt, we are gaining ground. Start believing again people, TRUTH always wins. Long live Freedom.: https://twitter.com/umustrise/status/1393696837966524417
The White House Economic Adviser speculates on when Easter was!: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1393257316401782789
Subscribe to TCV: cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
INTRO VID: Tip Toe To Tyranny by Chris Harrigan: https://rumble.com/vgxjm7-tip-toe-to-tyranny.html
Donate at: https://gf.me/u/zr64uz
Free fries if you get vaccinated. De Blasio, Mayor of New York:(video) https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-new-york-shake-shack-fries/
Cuomo, de Blasio’s refusal to adopt new CDC mask guidance sparks confusion:
https://nypost.com/2021/05/14/cuomo-de-blasios-refusal-to-adopt-new-cdc-mask-guidance-sparks-confusion/
Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff kiss with masks on despite being vaccinated and outside. It's just the latest confusing mask gesture by the Biden admin: https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-harris-kiss-mask-biden
AOC defies CDC guidance, will continue to wear face masks, says it is 'a nice accessory when you don't want to do your makeup': https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-masks-cdc-guidance
Nancy Pelosi threatening to fine House members following CDC guidelines:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5DNPZOtGpY
US fuel pipeline 'paid hackers $5m in ransom': https://www.bbc.com/news/business-57112371
Also in Florida: Kill Bill is up to it again, this time dumping a bunch of GMO mosquitoes https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-gates-pentagon-releasing-gmo-mosquitoes-florida-keys/5745027
Introducing The UN Digital ID... Brought to you by Covid-1984: https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1392748100180004864
Why Genghis Khan was good for the planet: https://www.theguardian.com/theguardian/2011/jan/26/genghis-khan-eco-warrior
SHOCKING! – U.K. Government release 15th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/13/uk-government-release-15th-report-on-adverse-reactions-to-the-covid-vaccines/
2016 article: Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
(Why) Women are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 vaccine side effects: https://globalnews.ca/news/7762679/covid-vaccine-side-effects-women/
Here's why women and younger people are having more side effects to Pfizer or Moderna vaccine: https://abc7chicago.com/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-ucsf-pfizer-moderna/10524353/
Period changes could be harmless side effect of Covid vaccine: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/period-changes-covid-vaccine-side-effect-b934899.html
Eric Clapton after COVID vaccination: 'I should never have gone near the needle': https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/eric-clapton-after-covid-vaccination-i-should-never-have-gone-near-the-needle#.YJ5E8VhE0oW.twitter
Princess Michael of Kent suffers blood clots after COVID-19 vaccination: https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/princess-michael-of-kent-suffers-blood-clots-after-covid19-vaccination/news-story/3356dd9911a825d13ba62a6e993ea380
Europe reports nearly 20,000 cases of eye disorders after vaccination against the CCP Virus: https://thebl.tv/world-news/europe-reports-nearly-20000-cases-of-eye-disorders-after-vaccination-against-the-ccp-virus.html
SHOCKING VIDEO: Insane Teacher Berates Vaccinated Student for Not Wearing a Mask, Calls Him a Jerk, Tells Him Nobody Likes Him (UPDATE): (VIDEO) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/shocking-video-insane-teacher-berates-vaccinated-student-not-wearing-mask-calls-jerk-tells-nobody-likes
Forget vaccine jabs—next-generation COVID-19 pills and nasal sprays are on their way: https://fortune.com/2021/05/04/vaccine-jabs-covid-19-pills-nasal-sprays-vaxart-altimmune/
Multiple Victorian residents seemingly required to display QR code outside their homes: https://www.9news.com.au/national/victorian-residents-seemingly-required-to-display-qr-code-outside-their-homes/0a7071f5-0b12-4079-8429-8d4c291247ca
Switzerland Anti Lockdown Worldwide Freedom Rally. I'm telling you now, without a doubt, we are gaining ground. Start believing again people, TRUTH always wins. Long live Freedom.: https://twitter.com/umustrise/status/1393696837966524417
The White House Economic Adviser speculates on when Easter was!: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1393257316401782789
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