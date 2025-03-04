🦴💔 The Hidden Impact of Bone Fractures on Mental Health 🧠😟

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know that breaking a bone isn’t just a physical injury—it can have serious effects on your mental health too? 😨
🤝🧑 Join Dr. Tomasz Forfa, a former physician, educator, and advocate for natural osteoporosis reversal, as he uncovers the emotional and psychological toll of fractures and how they impact long-term well-being.
🚨 Key Facts:
🔹 Up to 10% of older adults require long-term care after a fracture. 🏥
🔹 Muscle loss & poor coordination increase the risk of another fracture by 86%! 😱
🔹 Fear of falling again can lead to reduced activity, further muscle deterioration & declining mental health.
💡 Learn how to stay strong, mobile & independent—and take charge of your bone health & mental well-being!
