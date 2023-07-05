Create New Account
Senator Dick Black Blows the Roof off Loudoun County School Board
Public Advocate of the US
Published Yesterday

Stand with Senator Dick Black against those who think they can control and use your children for their evil agenda! Sign the "Protect Children's Innocence Act" Here!


https://www.traditionalvalues.us/PCI-2023-S.aspx?pid=light

newschildrengenderschoolspublicsenatorwe the peopleperversion

