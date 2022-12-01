What Happened to the Red Wave? | Beyond the Cover

As we all know, the much-anticipated Red Wave turned out to be a Red ripple. But why? The major media and liberal politicos would like us to believe that the American people support the message of the left while rejecting conservatism. But that is not the case. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Executive Senior Editor Steve Bonta, who wrote the cover story “What Happened to the Red Wave” in the December 12 issue of The New American magazine. Bonta explains a number of factors that reduced the expected size of the Red Wave, from RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) who ran on weak platforms that offered lackluster alternatives to the Democrats’ liberalism, to the betrayal of solid conservative Republican candidates by the GOP leadership. He also noted that vote fraud may have flip-flopped some results in close contests, though at this time there is not sufficient evidence to draw firm conclusions one way or the other. And he urged fellow citizens to become informed and involved in the freedom movement.





