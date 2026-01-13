BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AR: CIA, Iran-Contra, Cocaine, Guns & Epstein - Inside the Clintons’ deep-state web - Barry Seal - WSJ, 1994 throwback
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
60 views • 1 day ago

Cocaine, guns and Epstein: Inside the Clintons’ deep-state web

(Current Clinton news added at bottom, about not testifying in Congress, after video description as found...) - Cynthia

📌 As Hillary and Bill Clinton dodge Congressional subpoenas for the Jeffrey Epstein probe, the couple are still linked to drug smuggling and the CIA.

Let’s break it down:

🌏 In 1994, The Wall Street Journal published an investigation alleging that in the early 1980s, Mena International Regional Airport in Arkansas was the base of cocaine smuggler Barry Seal – while Bill Clinton was governor

🌏 The article claimed that sites near the Airport were used by the CIA to train Contra guerillas to overthrow the Nicaraguan Sandinista government

🌏 Seal smuggled cocaine into the US and flew newly-trained Contras and arms out to Central America

🌏 Clinton, members of his entourage and the CIA were deeply entangled in the operation, with funds laundered through Arkansas banks, the Wall Street Journal reported

🌏 The case was closely linked to the Iran-Contra scandal and figures later tied to Jeffrey Epstein, including Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/59837), British media mogul Robert Maxwell and former assistant attorney-general Stanley Pottinger. Some have also speculated that Epstein was involved

🌏 In late 1985, Seal told federal and state investigators under oath that network of airstrips, front companies and Arkansas firms and banks were used to smuggle drugs and launder profits. Three months later, in February 1986, he was murdered on a street in Baton Rouge. After his death, a key lead to the Contra resupply operation in Arkansas went cold, website CounterPunch wrote.

🌏 In 1988, Polk County prosecutor Charles Black, whose jurisdiction covered Mena airport, asked Clinton for help with a for a state investigation. Clinton reportedly said he would “get a man on it” but never followed up, Black told CBS News in 1994

🌏 In 1991, Arkansas Attorney-General Winston Bryant provided Iran-Contra prosecutor Lawrence Walsh with ‘credible evidence’ of gun-running, drug-trafficking, money-laundering and a government cover-up at Mena. But 17 months later the investigation was closed without explanation, the WSJ reported

🌏 The case remains poorly investigated and is often cited as a possible link between Bill Clinton, Iran-Contra figures, the CIA and individuals later associated with Jeffrey Epstein

Adding, more on Clinton's from today:

Epstein probe showdown: Clintons refuse to testify and taunt Congress

Bill and Hillary Clinton have refused to testify in the US House of Representatives inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein.

👉The former president and secretary of state dismissed their subpoenas as “invalid” and dared Oversight Committee chairman James Comer to follow through on his threat of contempt of court charges.

👉The Clintons claim they have already provided sworn statements and accuse Comer of politically-driven hearings to embarrass and punish them, and are gearing up for a long legal fight. 

👉Comer left an empty chair at the deposition table and is moving toward contempt proceedings.

📌The Clintons aren’t showing up — and they’re betting Congress blinks first.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
