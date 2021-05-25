"This Is Massive": Shadowy Company Took Over 'Chunk' Of Pentagon's Internet On Inauguration Day

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A shadowy company set up last September linked to a DARPA / FBI contractor who peddled a 'lawful intercept' internet spy device to government agencies and law enforcement a decade ago, took over a massive portion of the Pentagon's idle internet addresses on the day of President Biden's inauguration, according to an in-depth investigation by the Associated Press.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/massive-shadowy-darpa-linked-company-took-over-chunk-pentagons-internet-inauguration-day
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