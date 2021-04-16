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More Attacks on Freedom! Offensive Data Mining
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50 views • April 16, 2021
Posted 15April2021 Rob Braxman Tech:We explore the new organizations I call Offensive Data Mining companies. In the last video, I introduced you to the machinations of Jigsaw (Alphabet) and their partner Moonshot CVE. This time I expose the bigger problem of many companies and entities actively engaged in manipulating and exploiting information for power.
We will analyze what techniques are used by these offensive and mercenary data companies. They sell their capabilities for money. Or for military applications. Corporate and Government.
Is there a way to beat them? We will study how they approach the influence of the masses and see if an aware person can be tricked. Censor, Malware, Los Angeles, Pre-crime, Sheep, Social Media, Censorship, Don't be found, Protect you Identity, Smart phone, Spread out your Data, Disrupt the Find capability of Big Tech..
We will analyze what techniques are used by these offensive and mercenary data companies. They sell their capabilities for money. Or for military applications. Corporate and Government.
Is there a way to beat them? We will study how they approach the influence of the masses and see if an aware person can be tricked. Censor, Malware, Los Angeles, Pre-crime, Sheep, Social Media, Censorship, Don't be found, Protect you Identity, Smart phone, Spread out your Data, Disrupt the Find capability of Big Tech..
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