BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

More Attacks on Freedom! Offensive Data Mining
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
916 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • April 16, 2021
Posted 15April2021 Rob Braxman Tech:We explore the new organizations I call Offensive Data Mining companies. In the last video, I introduced you to the machinations of Jigsaw (Alphabet) and their partner Moonshot CVE. This time I expose the bigger problem of many companies and entities actively engaged in manipulating and exploiting information for power.
We will analyze what techniques are used by these offensive and mercenary data companies. They sell their capabilities for money. Or for military applications. Corporate and Government.
Is there a way to beat them? We will study how they approach the influence of the masses and see if an aware person can be tricked. Censor, Malware, Los Angeles, Pre-crime, Sheep, Social Media, Censorship, Don't be found, Protect you Identity, Smart phone, Spread out your Data, Disrupt the Find capability of Big Tech..
Keywords
censorshipfacebookgooglemalwarepre-crime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy