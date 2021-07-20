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EP 120: A Moon Wobble in the Bermuda Triangle
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25 views • July 20, 2021
This week, we have some fun as we talk about a few news articles that we came across recently. British scientists "claim" they solved the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle and we're not at all convinced. And did you know about the moon wobble? All this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6906519/bermuda-triangle-rogue-waves-university-of-southampton/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nasa-moon-wobble-orbit-record-flooding-earth-sea-level-rise-climate-change/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6906519/bermuda-triangle-rogue-waves-university-of-southampton/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nasa-moon-wobble-orbit-record-flooding-earth-sea-level-rise-climate-change/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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