© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BC. MMS QUESTIONS TO THE FDA: (And any other naysayers of Chlorine Dioxide as a health treatment)
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • November 20, 2020
So much negative information and half-truths about Chlroine Dioxide. Here are some questions to ask people who say that it is bad for your and your health. (Please study the science, not the "copy/paste" media hearsay reporting)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.