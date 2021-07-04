ISRAELIS TRY TO KIDNAP KID THEN SHOOT HIM WHEN HE MANAGES TO ESCAPE - THANK YOU SYRIAN GIRL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
14958 subscribers
Donate today and support our work: https://paypal.me/PeacefulRevolution
Syrian Girl
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl
SyrianGirl (PartisanGirl)
https://www.bitchute.com/PartisanGirl
ADL Says Jews Have No Loyalty To Any Nation But Israel - Thank You Syrian Girl (1:09)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b4DR2OWIK2fM
Here's your proof of why Jews were kicked out of most every country they resided in throughout history.
Why Have The Jews Been Expelled From So Many Nations? (Really Starts At 2:10) (9:09)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fvjQAZ4xiio0
Complete List Of Attempted Jewish Expulsions (1,030) by HWR (6:28)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E21KtZ4xy9oM
Complete List Of Attempted Jewish Expulsions (1,030) (With Explanations And Sources)
by Lord Molyneaux's Empire
https://lordmolyneaux.wordpress.com/2018/05/02/complete-list-of-jewish-expulsions-908
The Complete List Of The 1030 Jewish Expulsions
by John Carry
https://www.scribd.com/document/423930565/The-Complete-List-of-the-1030-Jewish-expulsions
“Israel Controls US Congress” by Syrian Girl (2:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zq26PTEwAqhK
Jewish ISIS Get A Kick Out Of Torturing Palestinian Paramedics And Their Patients by Syrian Girl (1:52)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENRJypWewheW
Why Israel Is The Jewish ISIS by SyrianGirl (19:02)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LRPJ5STaJxcQ
Biden's Ukraine Scandal by SyrianGirl (9:07)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wRPPIy1AQaX
Syria's Missile Strike On Israel's Nuclear Facility, PressTV Interview With SyrianGirl (6:11)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SaTVOAZsWrH0
Press TV Rolls Out 'Syrian Girl' As Missile Lands Near Israeli Reactor
https://iranintl.com/en/world/press-tv-rolls-out-syrian-girl-missile-lands-near-israeli-reactor
GameStop. Can't Stop. Won't Stop. by Syrian Girl Partisan (10:41)
How the short squeeze has exposed how Wall Street is rigged to protect billionaires and changed the Game forever.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njEbwIbAh7C2
"Some call it communism; I call it Judaism"
Rabbi Stephen Wise, 1918
"We Jews are at the bottom of nearly all your wars; not only of the Russian Revolution but of every major revolution in your history. We did it solely with the irresistible might of our spirit, with ideas, and propaganda."
Marcus Eli, Ravage Century Magazine January 1928)
"There is scarcely an event in modern European history that cannot be traced back to the Jews. We Jews today are nothing else but the world's seducers; it's destroyers; it's incendiaries; it's executioners."
Oscar Levy, "The World Significance of the Russian Revolution"
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
A dozen or more articles, news stories, and videos, from reliable sources, are published daily.
Over 3,300 articles and videos have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved by day and month; and searchable by over 950 categories.
The category section also shows how many posts there are per category.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To Our Free Speech Video Channel
Over 2,650 videos uploaded, and many new videos uploaded daily.
Over 14,900 subscribers, averaging 83.5 new subscribers per day in June.
Over 4,800,000 video views, averaging 37,128 video views per day in June.
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Gab.com/EarthNewspaper.com
Subscribe To Our Free Speech Social Media Channel
Over 2,300 articles and videos posted, a dozen or more new daily.
https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribestar.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe And Support Us Today
https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewspaper
Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com
Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis
Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020
There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com
A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com
The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied
Thank you for helping to promote and support EarthNewspaper.com, BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and Gab.com/EarthNewspaper by subscribing and linking to them, and disseminating the informative news, videos, and articles, that are published. To get our dozen or more daily posts for your website use our RSS feed https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed