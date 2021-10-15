© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Alex Show The Three Pillars of Care
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 15, 2021
So, what does Dr. Alex do? What's his role in the field of health care and why does he choose to do it? In this first episode of his new podcast exploring all things Chiropractic and functional care, Dr. Alex talks about his three pillars of care.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.