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PEOPLE SICKER AFTER LOCKDOWNS. WAS THE GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION RIGHT?
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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52 views • November 02, 2021
Kim Iversen / The Hill, October 28, 2021

Kim Iversen details what she calls "the biggest peacetime policy failure" of our lifetime.

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Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.

I stand by the Great Barrington Declaration
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JYupTOJbBIel/

Great Barrington Declaration author refuses to back down over herd immunity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BMYBXhKsKYQG/
Keywords
vaccinationsdepopulationlockdownscovidgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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