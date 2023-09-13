GA Gov. Admits Machines Can be Hacked, Push for Paper Gains Momentum

The movement to restore election integrity and security by using paper ballots and hand counting got a big boost in Georgia as Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, admitted on camera that he knew voting machines could be hacked. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Georgians for Truth co-founders Field Searcy and Sam Carnline explain how they got that footage and why it was so important. The two also explain why they launched the "Papers, Please" campaign to restore honest election systems. Despite opposition from the political establishment in all three branches of government, the two said this was a campaign that must succeed to protect the future of Georgia and America. They also give ideas for how everyone can get involved.

