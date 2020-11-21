THE NEW BIG 4 VS. CHINA. WAR IN THE PACIFIC?

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##as of 11-27-20 https://defence-blog.com/news/u-s-navy-deploys-fighting-tigers-to-5th-fleet-area-of-operations.html ***
*Introduction to the "Belt and Road" talk that is on the way. The USA , through its own fault, is now at the mercy of the Communist Chinese when it comes to the procurement of rare earths. India, Australia and Japan have shown foresight and are actively working to stifle Chinese ambitions in the Pacific. US with its decaying fleet of attack submarines and ASW ships needs to get the sand out and start to do its job of protecting the citizenry.
Definition and uses of Rare Earths. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rare-earth_element
A call for the USA to get moving https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16754/china-rare-earth-materials
India and Australia:https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1312916/china-war-india-australia-world-war-3-exercise-Malabar-naval-exercises
Japan:https://www.forbes.com/sites/craighooper/2020/07/19/with-30-submarines-japan-will-shape-the-pacifics-undersea-defenses/?sh=13b33ee33832
also Japan:https://defence-blog.com/news/japan-launches-new-kumano-multi-function-frigate.html
The USA Jones Act:https://www.investopedia.com/terms/j/jonesact.asphttps://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/why-us-navy-wants-more-attack-submarines-172750
China:https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/sep/2/inside-the-ring-chinas-aggressive-submarine-buildu/