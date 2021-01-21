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Ronald Reagan Was Right- About Fascism In America
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0 view • January 21, 2021
Ronald Reagan said "If fascism ever came to the United States it would be in the form of liberalism. The Democrat party using big tech to censor free speech and the financial industry to strangle opposition voices out of existence is that lucrative merger between the state and private industry to silence and oppress the masses.
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