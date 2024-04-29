Create New Account
Anbaric - The Objector - New rock release April 2024
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Published 17 hours ago

A hero in our eyes

In this cold world of lies


Followed his belief

Facing opposition, ridicule and scorn


The Objector


Without a gun in hand

With strength he made his stand


Followed his belief

Facing opposition, ridicule and scorn


The Objector


Followed his belief

Facing percecution, a soldier so torn


The Objector


Through the fire and the smoke

Through hell, he carried wounded men


Never falling apart

Risking his life, time and time again

