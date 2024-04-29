Anbaric - The Objector - New rock release April 2024

A hero in our eyes
In this cold world of lies
Followed his belief
Facing opposition, ridicule and scorn
The Objector
Without a gun in hand
With strength he made his stand
Followed his belief
Facing opposition, ridicule and scorn
The Objector
Followed his belief
Facing percecution, a soldier so torn
The Objector
Through the fire and the smoke
Through hell, he carried wounded men
Never falling apart
Risking his life, time and time again
