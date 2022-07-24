Is your DNA Sold to China to Create a targeted BioWeapon? Think millions of PCR tests, ancestry.com etc

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The Aspen Security Forum Conference - put on by the Aspen Institute
Congressman Jason Crow discusses how peoplehand over their DNA for testing and in turn it is sold by the companies, likely to China, and can be used in bio weapon technological development.
@HATSTRUTH 🎩