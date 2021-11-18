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DEVOTIONAL THOUGHTS NO 5 - DEALING WITH ADVERSITY
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10 views • November 18, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell’s devotional thought of the day, “Dealing with Adversity”. How we deal with adversity will show our character and our faith in God. If we trust him with all of our heart we will master every adversity with God’s help.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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