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1% Payment Processing Fees w/NO Setup Fee [Interview w/Kate of NOWPayments]
jroseland
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60 views • January 25, 2021
NOWPayments is an intuitive cryptocurrency payment processing solution for businesses large and small. They offer a variety of widgets and payment plugin widgets for receiving payment in over 50 different coins. I talk to their Marketing Manager, Kate, about the competitive advantages for businesses of receiving payments in crypto - namely, the low 1% processing fee and no setup fee.

Start receiving crypto-payments today https://marketplacegold.com/NowPayments (NOWPayments account set up takes just minutes)

On MarketplaceGOLD
https://marketplacegold.com/resources/175-nowpayments
Resources mentioned
LimitlessMindset.com - For “Smart Drugs” and Nootropics
Gold and Silver for Bitcoin https://nowpayments.medium.com/gold-and-silver-for-bitcoin-92ef8df5e34e
Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency https://marketplacegold.com/blog/257-buying-gold-backed-cryptocurrency

Business owners: If you sign up for NOWPayments via the links here, you’ll be eligible for a 30-minute free marketing consultation with me.

Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
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bitcoincryptocurrencyinterviewpodcastcryptoecommerceentrepreneurshipnowpaymentsnowpayments review
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