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Hunter Biden’s Laptop Now Recognized as Genuine | Beyond the Cover
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20 views • April 07, 2022
Prior to the 2020 elections, the establishment media dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. But now even the New York Times recognizes the story as genuine. We was the laptop story covered up? And why are those who once said that the story was a hoax are now admitting that it was true all along? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover” C. Mitchell Shaw, a regular contributor to The New American, answers these questions and more. Shaw wrote the article “Hunter’s Laptop Now Recognized as Genuine” in the April 25 issue of The New American.
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