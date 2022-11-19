Preaching from the grave -Testimony - Phodidas Ndamyumugabe

In the first part of his testimony, Phodidas Ndamyumugabe shares his early life and how he came to learn about God through the Bible - something he would cling to for dear life, literally, during the most difficult time of his life. Hear the captivating true story of how he survived one of the most tragic events that took the lives of more than a million people in the east-central African nation of Rwanda and be reminded of God's providential care, as He leads and protects Phodidas and continually gives hope in hard times.

